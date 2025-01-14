Hrithik Roshan shares handwritten notes to mark 25 years of ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took a nostalgic trip back to his early days as an actor, celebrating 25 years of his debut film, ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. Sharing glimpses of his journey, Hrithik posted photos of his handwritten notes from 27 years ago on Instagram, offering fans a rare insight into his preparation for the iconic film.

The notes, a mix of motivational affirmations and self-improvement tips, reflect the determination of a young actor stepping into the limelight.

One line reads, “One life. That’s it—only one life, one chance. Don’t mess it up. Don’t worry about small failures… Just keep going, don’t break.” Another inspiring scribble says, “Do it the way you want it! Cause that’s the best way! One day, just believe!”

Hrithik also jotted down fitness goals, noting, “Need a lot of biceps for a broader upper chest.” His focus extended to overcoming personal challenges, with lines like, “Speech—talk without being conscious at all of stuttering… It doesn’t happen anymore! It’s all in the mind!”

Reflecting on his younger self, Hrithik wrote in his caption, “My notes from 27 years ago. Prepping as an ACTOR for my first movie ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. I remember how nervous I was. Still am when starting a movie.”

Despite his initial jitters, Hrithik’s journey over the last 25 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Yet, the actor reveals that some things remain constant. “I see these pages and realise—absolutely nothing has changed. Good thing? Bad thing? It’s just how it is. Only process remains,” he shared.

“So much to be thankful for, so much to be grateful for. So much left to do,” he said. He added a poignant note about his journey, writing, “The first page says ‘one day’ at the bottom. No such day happened, it never came. Or maybe it did, but I missed it cause I was in prep.”