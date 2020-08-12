Amidst the tussle between the Mumbai Police, Bihar Police and CBI, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is making all efforts to get justice. Recently, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of him talking about his love and bonding with his sisters. For the unversed, Rhea as allegedly said that the actor had a strained relationship with his family. However, this video has put a full stop to all such allegations. In the video, which was first shared in 2017, one can see Sushant giving credits to his sisters for everything. He says that he has learnt everything from them – be it learning how to ride a bike or his love for physics.

The video is from a special programme in which Sushant personally made rotis for Indian Army officers and served food to them. In the clip, he is seen eating with everyone and talking about his family.

When the news anchor jokes, referring to Sushant’s perfect roti-making skills, that his sisters must have made him do a lot of household chores, he laughs, “Bohot zyada. Jiski chaar behnein ho, woh hi roti bana paata hai, woh bhi badi.”

Sushant then talks about how he has learnt everything he knows from his sisters. “Lekin maine jitna kuch seekha hai aur jo bhi mujhe aata hai – car chalana, bike chalana, cricket khelna, padhai karna – woh sab unse… Aur main yeh sirf bolne ke liye nahi bol raha hoon. Meri jo sabse badi behen hai, unka naam hai Nitu, unhone mujhe padhna, physics…jaise ki main bata raha tha, mera physics mein rujhaan hai. Pehle woh doctor thi, ab woh practice nahi karti, lekin physics mein rujhaan jo hai, woh uss wajah se hai .”

“Doosri wali jo hai, woh cricket khelti thi professional level pe. Toh cricket khelna, car chalana, bike chalana, woh unhone sikhaya. Unka naam Meetu hai. Priyanka jo hai woh lawyer hai aur Shweta fashion designer hai. Hum log bohot close hai, hum gossip vagairah saath mein karte hai.”

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Shweta wrote, “Mera Bhai… love you infinity to the power infinity. You will eternally remain in our hearts. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #LoveUBhai #infinitytothepowerinfinity #Godiswithus (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:04pm PDT

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. His family has lodged an FIR against Rhea and several other for abetment to suicide among other charges.