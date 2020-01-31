The makers of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, after creating much buzz among the audiences with their posters have finally released the teaser on Friday. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

Sharing the teaser on his official Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Drown yourself…in fear. #Bhoot Trailer out on MONDAY (sic).

The teaser starts with Vicky walking inside an abandoned ship. He follows a trail of blood-soaked handprints on the wall. He opens the door of another room as the handprints lead him. Soon, he focuses his torch’s light on a wall that shows his face, plastered with blood-stained hands. The eyes in the photo bleed blood too. In seconds, several hands emerge from the wall behind him and pull him into it, as he struggles to escape their grip.

The film’s producer, Karan Johar, too shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “The fear will swallow you whole! Watch out, TRAILER DROPS ON MONDAY! (sic).”

Bhoot Part One has been directed by debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh and has been jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Karan.

The film was due to release on November 15, 2019, but was shifted to February 21, 2020, to accommodate Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala.