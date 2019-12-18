After the makers unveiled the character posters, the trailer of the much-awaited dance film Street Dancer 3D is finally out now. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, the film is the story of a Punjabi boy, Sahej and his journey as he follows his passion – Dancing.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film. The trailer opens with the Indian Cricket team taking on Pakistan’s team on the field with Prabhudehva’s narration. We can see Varun as Sahej from India and Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat from Pakistan. Both Varun and Shraddha are rivals in a dance battle called ‘Ground Zero.’

The trailer then showcases Shraddha and Prabhudheva’s team taking on Varun and Nora Fatehi’s team. It would be interesting to see how the circumstances change and they decide to come together. One can also see Prabhudheva shaking a leg on his iconic number “Muqabala.”

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the trailer. Alongside the trailer, he wrote, “#ABCD2 danced into our hearts also danced its way to success at the BO… Expectations from #StreetDancer3D are sky high, since #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva and director Remo D’Souza reunite for another dance-based musical… #StreetDancer3DTrailer (sic).”

Before the trailer, a new poster was also unveiled on early Wednesday. Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, “So excited about this. Our hard work and fun comes to u soon today. Love this cast and crew @remodsouza sir today is ur day. Thank u @bhushankumar and @lizelleremodsouza for backing us (sic).”

The dance battle was shot in Mumbai where Varun and Shraddha got emotional while wrapping up the film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

