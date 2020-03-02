After creating much buzz among the audience, the makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi finally released the official trailer of the film on Monday. The trailer has everything that the fans expected.

The trailer unveils Khiladi Kumar, who is on a hunt for terrorists planning a dastardly strike on Mumbai, performing daredevil stunts and him co-opting Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Ajay Devgn’s Singham. One can also see Katrina, who is essaying the role of Akshay’s wife and cannot always see eye-to-eye with Akshay’s methods.

The four minutes and fifteen seconds trailer promises an action-packed cop drama. A khaki-clad Akshay Kumar pulling a chopper stunt spells blockbuster for the film.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth instalment in the Rohit Shetty cop universe, following Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns, and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. Earlier, the filmmaker told IANS that he was a “bit scared” to merge the worlds of Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

“It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first-weekend reaction to Simmba. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and responsibility that ‘Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it’,” he told the news agency.

Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is scheduled to hit the screens on March 24.

Watch the trailer