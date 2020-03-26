Coronavirus outbreak has taken everyone under its sway. The first and foremost way to beat the deadly disease is to maintain hygiene, which is the need of the hour. Celebs have been continuously creating awareness on the same. They have been urging people to practice social distancing and to stay home as the entire country in on a lockdown for 21 days. And while the step has received a positive response, celebrities have also been sharing their videos of the Safe Hands Challenge and now, joining the league of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and others is, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra has been continuously doing live sessions in order to educate people about the COVID 19 and also other practices that one must ensure during these trying times.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share another video of herself taking the safe hands challenge and while she is showing us the right way to wash our hands, the actress is also singing a song of what sounds like a rip off of ‘If you are happy and you know it.’ The song as she mentions has been co-written by husband Nick Jonas.

On Sunday, as India observed a curfew as announced by PM Narendra Modi, 5 pm saw everyone come at their balconies to pay their respects to all those who have been working tirelessly for our safety and so, desi girl too, shared a video of hers ensuring that she is doing her bit being an Indian.