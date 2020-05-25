Amidst the nationwide lockdown due to novel Coronavirus, Panga actress Kangana Ranaut is in Manali and spending most of her time with the family. A few months ago, news surfaced that Kangana Ranaut has launched her production house Manikarnika films. And now, the actress has given a glimpse inside her new office-cum-studio at Pali Hill in Mumbai.

Now, the actress has given a sneak peek inside her luxurious production house. Taking it to Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut’s team shared a video in which Kangana can be seen revealing how she dreamt of a Zen-like space.

In the video, Kangana said, “Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure.”

The multi-storey building was reportedly purchased by Kangana a few years ago; it has an additional 565 sq ft parking space. The office has been designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta.

Earlier, Kangana’s sister Rangoli posted some pictures from the puja ceremony and wrote, “Today we inaugurated Kangana’s studio, Manikarnika films Kangana will work as a producer and director and Aksht will look after legal and finance departments he studied film production in New York film academy. However, her Twitter account was suspended last month.

Rangoli also added, “This is Kangana’s studio in Pali Hill prime location in Mumbai, she saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest (sic).”

It may be recalled that Kangana shared the credits for direction with South Indian director Krish for her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tewari’s Panga. Next she will be seen in Tamil/Hindi bilingual Thalaivi, where she will play the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.