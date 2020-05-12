Amidst lockdown, Nushrat Bharucha is in home quarantine along with her family and trying to keep herself busy in whatever way she can. Recently, as the world celebrated Mother’s Day, Nushrat also posted a fun video of her along with her mother on the occasion. Seeing the video, many celebs reacted to it including Hrithik Roshan.

Nushrat made her Mother’s Day more interesting by playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ with her mom on Instagram. The actor and her mom chose to be quite candid and sporty about the confessions. So much so that even actor Hrithik wrote that the video was “too sweet”. A happy Nushrat replied to him saying that her mother would be smiling from ear to ear now”.

In the video, a voice asks a series of candid questions such as “lied about going on a trip with friends” and “lied to your mom about being in a relationship” to Nushrat who answers candidly. However, it is her mother’s candid confessions to questions like “if you had boyfriends no one knows about” and “if you have claimed your child was younger coz you wanted that discounts” that won the day.

Meanwhile, Nushrat keeps on treating her fans with her lockdown insights. She has been posting workout and motivational posts. On the work front, she will be seen next with Rajkummar Rao in Chalaang, post which she will be seen in the movie Hurdang.

Talking about Hrithik, he has been co-parenting his two sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan – with ex-wife Sussanne Khan through the lockdown. He keeps sharing videos and pictures with them and so does his ex-wife.