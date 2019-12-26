Actress Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are currently busy in promoting their upcoming film Chhapaak. While the fans are super-excited to watch the film, Deepika and Vikrant are making sure to leave no stone unturned to promote the film. Since the trailer has been out, the actors have been spreading awareness about the issues that women face especially acid attacks.

On Thursday, the makers of the film dropped a promo video which features Deepika and Vikrant Massey. The two along with some common people are promoting their new campaign ‘Ab Ladna Hai’.

In the video, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey are seen with many acid attack survivors and other people who are shown to be volunteering for a change in the society. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai… Badalna hai… #AbLadnaHai #Chhapaak in theatres on 10th January 2020 (sic).”

The video starts with a scene in which a flask of acid is shown to be thrown towards the camera. Then Deepika is shown saying, ‘Ab ladna hai’. The video shows people’s effort to fight society’s evils. From filling potholes to curbing eve-teasing, common people are shown taking the charge in their hands for a change.

In Chhapaak, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika Padukone plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. Vikrant Massey will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika. The film is based on the true story of Laxmi Agarwal, who was attacked with acid at the age of 15.