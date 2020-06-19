Anushka Sharma is currently soaring high with the grand success of her Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. The actress has already announced her next production Bulbbul by sharing its first look a few days ago. Now, on Friday, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of the series.

In the intriguing trailer of the Netflix original film, one can see a kid asking for a story to be told and it soon transforms into a horror story. The trailer drops several hints telling that the story revolves around a child bride and the injustices meted out to children. Underlining social issues including child marriage, the trailer will send chills down your spine.

Sharing the same on her official Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, “#Bulbbul – Official Trailer..What if our childhood bedtime stories came true? #Bulbbul, coming soon only on @Netflix_In (Sic).”

Bulbbul tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbbul. Satya is sent to school in England, and upon his return, he finds out about Bulbbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. But the village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya must find out the truth.

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.