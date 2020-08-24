After much anticipation, the makers of Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s upcoming flick Khaali Peeli finally dropped the teaser on Monday. The intriguing trailer of one minute and 19 seconds is packed with a lot of suspense and action.

Going by the teaser, one can see the plotline revolving around the streets of Mumbai. The movie features, Ishaan as a half murder accused, while Ananya plays the role of a dancer who is running away with some cash and jewellery. The two are escaping in a taxi. The teaser also gave a glimpse of some action packed scenes which will leave you intrigued.

While it is not specified exactly why they are on the run, Ishaan says that the trouble is of the ‘alag (next) level’.

The video ends with Ananya asking what the plan of action is, to which Ishaan says that there are two types of plans. One is the Sachin Tendulkar kind of plan, where you shock the bowler by hitting the ball for a boundary. The second plan is the Virender Sehwag kind of plan, where you just don’t give a damn and go for it. Ananya asks if there is a third, ‘Rahul Dravid type’ plan, which is safe, at which Ishaan smiles.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film seems to be packed with action, as Ishaan is seen punching and kicking their opponents as he is on the run with Ananya.

The movie marks Ishaan and Ananya’s first collaboration. The film went on floors in September last year. Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, the film was set to hit the theatres on June 12. However, due to lockdown, its release has been stalled.