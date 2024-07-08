Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy, ‘maasi’ Ananya Panday shares joy

Ananya Panday is overjoyed as she welcomes a new addition to her family circle! Her cousin Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray recently announced the arrival of their baby boy with a heartwarming Instagram video. In the delightful clip, the proud parents are seen cradling their little one, all dressed in adorable blue outfits, as they share the news of their “little angel” joining their lives.

Expressing her excitement, Ananya couldn’t contain her happiness and reposted the video on her own Instagram Story. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star warmly welcomed her newborn nephew with a heartfelt message, “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.”

Earlier this year, Alanna Panday and Ivor had celebrated their impending parenthood with a lavish baby shower attended by Bollywood’s elite. The couple, who tied the knot in Mumbai last year, had announced their pregnancy in February through another touching Instagram post where Alanna expressed immense love for their unborn child.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has been busy with her own career milestones. She is set to star in the upcoming TV series ‘Call Me Bae’ alongside Varun Dhawan and Vir Das. The show, slated to start streaming on September 6, tells the story of a billionaire fashionista’s journey to independence after a scandal leads to her being disowned by her family.

Ananya, making her debut on OTT platforms with ‘Call Me Bae’, has also lined up other exciting projects like ‘Control’ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair’. Her previous OTT outing in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ received widespread acclaim, showcasing her talent alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and backed by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, ‘Call Me Bae’ promises to be a significant addition to Ananya’s burgeoning career in the digital space. Fans are eagerly awaiting her portrayal of Bella Bae Chowdhary in what seems to be a promising series about resilience and self-discovery.