The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire algorithm of the planet and has everyone under house arrest. While celebs are using most of their time spending time with their family, doing household stuff and creating awareness among the people through their social media handles, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya Furniturewala is missing her Kathak classes.

Recently, Alaya took to her official Instagram handle to share what she misses the most amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. She shared a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out.

The video shows how Alaya is executing a dance step of Kathak doing some chakkars all across the room and by the end of it has all smiles and some dizziness. This video also evidently highlights how Alaya practices everything and the final output is just praiseworthy.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Hopefully when I’m able to go back to Kathak class I’ll learn how to keep my feet together during chakkars! But until then, here’s this throwback video of me almost falling for 16 seconds (Sic).”

Truly, this makes us want to get out, practice some dance moves and try to ace them. Alaya surely knows how to wow the audiences with the various talents she has.

Alaya, the girl of the moment, made a phenomenal silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman and has garnered immense love and appreciation for the promising debut performance. The audiences and critics alike have loved the performance. Alaya truly underwent immense preparation for the debut performance.

Shortly after the movie was released, the actress made her debut on the cover of a leading magazine and also made her fashion week debut walking for a popular brand.

Alaya F, after making a phenomenal debut, will be seen in Puja Entertainment’s next.