Comedian Kapil Sharma’s popular show, The Kapil Sharma show is faring high on TRP charts and before a film’s release, B-town celebs make sure to visit the sets to promote their film.

From Dabangg star to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, and others, a lot of actors made an appearance on the show to promote their film. And in the latest, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Majrekar visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Dabangg 3, and next, the audience will see Ajay Devgn and Kajol visiting the show to promote Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

On Sunday, the comedian took to his official Instagram handle to post a video wherein he can be seen talking about Tanhaji, but what is interesting is that Kapil has a fun way to promote the film. In the end, we can see Ajay Devgn bribing Kapil Sharma with money for promoting the film.

In this BTS video, Kapil Sharma is seen promoting Tanhaji as he asks fans to go and watch the film. Later, Ajay comes in and gives some money to Kapil and goes off-camera. Sharing the video, Kapil joked in the caption, “#corruption is everywhere (sic).”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Jagapathi Babu and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. While the film has been helmed by Om Raut, it will hit the screens in January 2020.