After giving glimpses from Abhishek Bachchan’s web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, the makers on Monday dropped another teaser which has left the fans excited. While the last teaser gave a sneak-peak into the panic-stricken state of parents – Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen. The captivating video shows Nithya playing with her daughter ‘Siya’ for a while only to search for her the very next moment. Adding to the suspense is Abhishek Bachchan, who is seen blaming himself for that one unknown mistake he made that will haunt him forever.

Now, the new teaser gives a sneak peek into a picture-perfect happy family of Abhishek, his daughter Siya and wife played by Nithya Menen. However, their happy world is rattled when Abhishek’s daughter Siya is kidnapped. Cut to a frantic father searching for his daughter, we get to see Abhishek chasing after the kidnapper.

Sharing the same on his official Instagram handle, Abhishek wrote, “You ust got a glimpse but… there’s more to him than you can imagine! #BreatheIntoTheShadows.. Trailer Out, July 1 (sic).”

The all-new psychological thriller series happens to be the second season of R Madhavan and Amit Sadh starrer Breathe. It will see celebrated film actress and singer, Nithya Menen in her digital debut alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, the trailer of Breathe: Into The Shadows drops on July 1, 2020 and the series will premiere on July 10, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Breathe: Into The Shadows, will also feature Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.