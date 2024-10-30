Vivek Oberoi calls wife Priyanka his ‘eternal home’ on 14th anniversary

Actor Vivek Oberoi celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with wife Priyanka Alva on Tuesday, marking the day with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The actor expressed his love and gratitude for Priyanka, whom he described as his “eternal home,” and reflected on their shared journey as they also stepped into a new home together on Dhanteras.

“Fourteen years ago, around the sacred agni, I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka,” Vivek wrote, adding a note of gratitude to both God and their families for the blessings in their lives.

Advertisement

He emphasized the significance of Priyanka in his life, saying, “Without you, these fancy walls have no meaning. For me, you are my eternal ‘home,’ and that is where my heart is and always will be.” Alongside his words, Vivek shared an affectionate photo of the couple, showcasing their bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

Vivek and Priyanka Oberoi are parents to two children, Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana. Known for keeping his personal life relatively private, Vivek’s anniversary post provided a rare glimpse into his family life and his devotion to Priyanka. The couple’s move into their new house on such an auspicious day underscores the special nature of the occasion for them.

Oberoi’s career in Bollywood spans over two decades. Son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, he made his film debut in 2002 with a strong performance in the crime thriller ‘Company’, followed by a popular role in the romantic drama ‘Saathiya’.

He garnered acclaim and won two Filmfare Awards early in his career and went on to appear in successful films like ‘Masti’ (2004), ‘Kaal’ (2005), and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ (2007). Vivek also received praise for his supporting roles in the critically acclaimed dramas ‘Omkara’ (2006) and ‘Kurbaan’ (2009).

While Vivek’s Bollywood presence has varied over the years, he found renewed success with films like ‘Grand Masti’ and the superhero hit ‘Krrish 3’ in 2013. He later expanded into South Indian cinema, taking on villainous roles in action-packed blockbusters like ‘Vivegam’ (2017), ‘Lucifer’ (2019), ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ (2019), and ‘Kaduva’ (2022).