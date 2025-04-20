Vikram Bhatt spills the tea on Bollywood’s comeback game: “We forgot the masses”

Veteran filmmaker Vikram Bhatt isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing his thoughts on Bollywood’s recent slump at the box office.

Known for hits like ‘Raaz’ and ‘Ghulam’, Bhatt spoke candidly in a recent chat with ANI about what’s gone wrong with Hindi cinema — and more importantly, how it can bounce back.

According to Vikram Bhatt, the root of the problem is simple: Bollywood turned its back on the masses.

“Somewhere along the way, we stopped making movies that made people whistle and clap,” Bhatt said. “We got too focused on niche cinema, and during the pandemic, audiences lost the habit of watching films in theatres. Meanwhile, the South Indian film industry kept doing what it does best — delivering larger-than-life stories that speak to the common viewer.”

And he’s not wrong. While Bollywood struggled to find its footing post-COVID, films like ‘Pushpa’, ‘Kantara’, and ‘RRR’ roared at the box office, fueled by crowd-pleasing stories, heroic leads, and high-stakes drama. Bhatt believes Bollywood needs to rekindle that energy — the kind that makes audiences show up for the first-day-first-show experience.

“We need to bring back that sense of ‘urgency’ in our films,” he emphasized. “Why should someone rush to the theatre if your movie doesn’t offer them something to get excited about? I learned this lesson myself with my film ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’. It got positive reviews but didn’t click with the audience because it lacked that urgent appeal.”

But it’s not just about making “mass entertainers” — Bhatt also pointed out that the industry’s financial ecosystem needs a shake-up. In his view, producers are too dependent on big star names and not enough on strong storytelling.

“If music labels, digital platforms, and satellite channels start focusing on ‘quality content’ instead of just star power, we could see a real shift,” he said. “Support the story — not just the faces. That’s how producers will feel confident backing meaningful cinema without getting financially crushed.”

His solution? Go back to basics. Give people a reason to cheer. Make them feel something. And above all, never underestimate the power of a good story — especially one that speaks to ‘everyone’, not just a few.

Because as Bhatt reminded us all, “We should not forget our masses.” And maybe, just maybe, that’s the secret recipe to Bollywood’s much-needed revival.