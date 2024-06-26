Virender Sehwag lauds Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ as a must-watch

In the world of Indian cinema, “Chandu Champion” has become a standout film this year, capturing hearts and receiving widespread acclaim. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, this movie has not only charmed audiences but also earned applause from various celebrities, including renowned Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag.

During a recent chat amidst the ongoing World Cup, Virender Sehwag couldn’t help but share his admiration for the film. He enthusiastically remarked, “Kamaal ki picture hai,” highlighting the movie’s exceptional quality. Sehwag particularly appreciated how “Chandu Champion” portrays the struggles faced by Paralympic athletes in the 1970s, making his praise even more significant.

“Chandu Champion” hit theaters on June 14, 2024, and has been a consistent performer at the box office ever since. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film has been lauded for its compelling narrative and strong performances, especially by Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film’s success is a testament to its powerful storytelling and the emotional resonance it has with viewers.

With its inspiring story and stellar execution, “Chandu Champion” continues to make waves in the film industry. It’s a movie that not only entertains but also sheds light on an important part of sports history, making it a must-watch for fans and critics alike.