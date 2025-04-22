Naagzilla ft Kartik Aaryan: This ichchhadhari naag has jokes, not just fangs!

Brace yourselves, folks! Kartik Aaryan is slithering back onto our screens, but this time, he’s not your typical chocolate boy hero. He’s transforming into a shape-shifting serpent in what promises to be a wild cinematic ride titled ‘Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand’. Yes, you read that right!

The big announcement came straight from Karan Johar’s Instagram handle on April 22, where he dropped a motion poster with the caption: “Insanon wali pichharein toh bahut dekh li, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar!”

And just like that, curiosity levels shot through the roof.

Set for a Naag Panchami release — August 14, 2026 — the film marks Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan’s second outing together after their Valentine’s Day project ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’.

This time, they’re diving headfirst into fantasy-comedy territory, with ‘Fukrey’ director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba at the helm.

If his previous work is anything to go by, expect a perfect blend of chaos, quirky characters, and unexpected laughs.

‘Naagzilla’ follows Kartik as a mystical, shape-shifting naag (snake), set in a world where naags aren’t just mythical — they’re full-on hilarious.

The teaser poster already hints at a loud, larger-than-life desi adventure packed with sass, scales, and ssssolid fun.

The project is also a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, with a powerhouse of producers backing it — including Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Sujit Jain, and Mrighdeep himself.

And the drama doesn’t end there — the release date puts ‘Naagzilla’ head-to-head with Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya 2’, setting up an epic box office clash in 2026. One’s a werewolf, the other’s a snake. Bollywood’s creature universe is clearly in full swing!

So, mark your calendars — August 14, 2026, might just be the day Bollywood comedy slithers into a whole new era.