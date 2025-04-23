Naagzilla marks the beginning of Dharma and Mahaveer Jain Films’ cinematic collaboration

In a game-changing move for the Indian film industry, Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have teamed up for a groundbreaking collaboration that promises to redefine mainstream cinema. Following the buzz-worthy reveal of ‘Naagzilla’, a fantasy comedy starring Kartik Aaryan, this partnership has captured the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike.

This dynamic collaboration is set to bring a fresh wave of bold, imaginative storytelling to the big screen.

Advertisement

Dharma Productions, known for its cinematic finesse, and Mahaveer Jain Films, with the creative force of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, share a mutual vision of crafting culturally rich and boundary-pushing narratives.

Advertisement

Their upcoming slate of films spans various genres, from fantastical spectacles to grounded, contemporary dramas, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba are particularly excited about this creative venture, especially considering their admiration for Karan Johar’s legendary contributions to Indian cinema.

They’ve expressed their thrill in collaborating with Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and the entire Dharma team to create films that not only entertain but also resonate deeply with audiences.

“We’re eager to bring stories that will both inspire and entertain on a massive scale,” said the duo.

The first film from this alliance, ‘Naagzilla’, is already generating significant buzz. Set to release on August 14, 2026, the film features Kartik Aaryan as a shape-shifting naag (snake) in what promises to be a hilarious yet captivating ride.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, ‘Naagzilla’ is just the beginning of this exciting partnership.

While details are still under wraps, sources confirm that two more films are already in advanced stages, with official announcements expected soon.