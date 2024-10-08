Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 confirmed: Producer Savita Raj announces

Producer Savita Raj confirmed the development of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’, a sequel to the beloved 2006 film. This news came out during an interview with ANI, where Raj expressed her enthusiasm for reuniting the original cast and crew for this much-anticipated follow-up.

The announcement comes 18 years after the release of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, a film that has endured as a classic in Indian cinema, cherished by audiences for its humor and heartfelt storytelling. “We all are coming together soon in part 2,” Savita stated, sparking excitement among the film’s original team. Ranvir Shorey, who was part of the original cast, chimed in with his excitement, calling it “the best news of the day.”

The original cast gathered recently to reminisce about their experiences on the film’s set, celebrating its lasting impact. Anupam Kher, who portrayed the patriarch Mr. Khosla, reflected on the film’s journey from release to cult status. “It’s a very special film,” Kher remarked, noting how the project fostered lifelong friendships among the cast and crew. He added that many fans still recall the film’s iconic dialogues, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Tara Sharma, who also starred in the film, emphasized the uniqueness of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, saying, “Re-release is special because it will expose the film to a whole new generation. In fact, my children love it a lot.” Parvinn Dabass echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s an iconic film. Ye hum sabke sath judi hui hai,” which translates to “This film is connected to all of us.”

The original film by Dibakar Banerjee, is popular for its clever exploration of social issues, particularly those faced by middle-class families in India. The story revolves around the Khosla family’s dream of owning a home in Delhi, a dream that shatters due to a deceitful property dealer named Khare, played by Boman Irani. In their quest to reclaim it, the Khoslas devise a humorous yet poignant plan that highlights the challenges of corruption and the struggles in the real estate market.

‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ resonated deeply with audiences for its relatable themes and engaging storytelling. The film’s strong performances, particularly by Anupam Kher and Vinay Pathak, along with its witty dialogue, have secured its place as a significant work in independent Indian cinema.

As the team gears up for ‘Khosla ka Ghosla 2’, they are also celebrating the re-release of the original film on October 18.