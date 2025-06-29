Vikrant Massey shares that many in Bollywood still don’t accept him fully

Actor Vikrant Massey, known for his critically acclaimed performance in ’12th Fail’, has never shied away from speaking his mind. In a recent conversation, Massey candidly reflected on the challenges he continues to face in Bollywood, despite the success and recognition he’s garnered over the years.

Addressing a sensitive yet relatable topic, Massey revealed that certain individuals in the industry still try to undermine him. “It’s not about star kids,” he clarified. “It’s about the kind of people who, even today, try to make you feel like you don’t belong. They make you feel small, not because of your background, but maybe because they just don’t like you. And I know that there are many who don’t like me as an actor.”

Despite the occasional cold shoulder or subtle put-downs, Vikrant doesn’t let it affect his morale. In fact, he sees it as fuel. “I actually think such people are important,” he said. “They keep that fire inside you alive. When someone doubts you or writes you off, it gives you that push to go further, to work harder, and to prove them wrong.”

This perspective, he said, has been his biggest strength. He doesn’t view negativity as something to run from but rather as a tool for growth.

“It doesn’t disturb me at all,” he insisted. “Some think I’m overrated. Some think I’m not a good actor. But when my films do well, when people connect with my work, it’s incredibly satisfying. Because it’s a silent answer to all of that criticism.”

Interestingly, Massey emphasized that he doesn’t hold a grudge against the idea of ‘star kids’, a term often used to describe actors with family ties in the industry.

“People often generalize and blame nepotism. But in my case, most star kids have been kind and supportive. The problem isn’t where someone comes from, it’s how they treat others.”

The ‘Gaslight’ actor’s honesty about the emotional undercurrents of working in Bollywood has struck a chord with many.

Professionally, Vikrant Massey has a busy calendar ahead. He’s all set to appear in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, a romantic drama co-starring Shanaya Kapoor. Directed by Santosh Singh, the film is slated for release on July 11.