Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 43 years of Sunday fan meets in front of his home

Every Sunday for over four decades, the area outside Mumbai residence of Amitabh Bachchan transforms into a mini-festival. Devoted fans, young and old, gather in massive numbers hoping for just a wave or a smile from the legendary actor.

This weekly ritual, which began in 1982, continues even today.

Advertisement

This Sunday was no different. Fans assembled outside ‘Jalsa’, Bachchan’s residence, chanting his name, holding posters, and clicking pictures. In return, the superstar walked out, greeted the crowd with folded hands, and bowed down in a gesture of deep gratitude.

Advertisement

Later, he took to Instagram to reflect on the overwhelming affection he continues to receive.

“Since 1982, every Sunday at my doorstep, and after that when Jalsa became our home in 1992-93, people have been coming without fail to meet me and my family,” Bachchan wrote. “There has been no greater proof of public love than this. I honour it deeply and will continue to do so. I bow down in humility.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

While reflecting on the past, Big B also gave a glimpse into what the future may hold, particularly in the world of cinema.

On Friday, marking the anniversary of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the veteran actor stirred excitement with a post on social media that hinted at a possible sequel.

“My honoured privilege to be asked to be a part of it… a film I respected and admired. Ever ready to return, if they were to ever ask again,” he tweeted.

The ambitious project, set in a futuristic world in the year 2898 AD, drew inspiration from Hindu mythology and featured a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and of course, Amitabh Bachchan himself.