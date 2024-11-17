Vikrant Massey on Taapsee Pannu’s ‘hero doesn’t matter’ comment for ‘Haseen Dillruba’

Vikrant Massey is currently busy garnering critical acclaim for his latest release ‘The Sabarmati Report.’ The film is based on the 2002 Godhra riots. Ekta Kapoor has backed the title with Dheeraj Sarna at the helm. The title also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. The film is Massey’s first theatrical release following the success of ‘12th Fail.’ The Vidhu Vinod Chopra title amassed the actor immense fame, paving the way for him to star as the solo lead in theatres. Now, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ provides Massey with the opportunity to solidify his big-screen presence.

Recently, during an interview with NDTV, the actor delved into the conversation surrounding ‘12th Fail.’ Ahead of its release, word surfaced that the film was failing to create a buzz as it didn’t’ star a big actor. Previously, Taapsee Pannu also made a comment on similar lines, during a 2021 Netflix roundtable about ‘Haseen Dillruba.’ The film starred Vikrant Massey alongside the ‘Badla’ actress. During the conversation, Taapsee said that “who played the hero didn’t matter in the film.”

Now, in his interview, the ‘12th Fail’ actor has finally broken his silence over the comment. He said that he didn’t take offence over his colleagues’ remarks. Moreover, he iterated that it was true that ‘12th Fail’ didn’t feature a leading actor. “Honestly, I don’t take offence to these things.” He further added, “It is true that 12th Fail didn’t have a massive star.”

Elaborating further, Vikrant Massey said, “On the commercial angle, I didn’t even have a strong solo film hit the theatres before 12th Fail. So, I understand that such statements weren’t made in a condescending sense.” Moreover, he emphasised the need for healthy disagreements. “We should healthily agree to disagree. Unfortunately, in social media, and in life, we are seeing how friendships are being broken due to differing political ideologies and tolerance capacities. You just can’t seem to agree to disagree anymore. That is disturbing.”

Massey’s latest film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ released on November 15 and is currently running in theatres.