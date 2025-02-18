‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer: Shabana Azmi leads ordinary women into a deadly underworld

Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for ‘Dabba Cartel’ on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into a thrilling, unexpected journey for five middle-class women.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia and penned by Vishnu Menon and Bhavna Kher, the series follows the lives of these women who start out running a modest dabba (lunchbox) service in Thane.

What begins as a simple business quickly spirals into a dangerous world of crime and deceit. And, they unwittingly become entangled with a high-stakes drug cartel.

The trailer teases a narrative, where these women and their families find themselves caught in the web of Viva Life Pharmaceuticals. It’s a shadowy empire they never thought they’d be a part of. As the stakes rise, the women must navigate this perilous underworld of drugs, power struggles, and survival instincts.

Catch the ‘Dabba Cartel’ trailer here:

The series boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast. This includes Shabana Azmi, Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Shabana Azmi, in a never-before-seen role, emerges as the ringleader, commanding attention with a fierce presence.

Set in the vibrant and bustling suburbs of Thane, ‘Dabba Cartel’ explores themes of ambition, betrayal, and the lengths ordinary people will go to when survival is at stake.

As the women face unforeseen challenges, they find strength in their bond.

Shibani Akhtar, one of the creators of the series, shared her excitement in a statement. “With ‘Dabba Cartel’, we wanted to showcase the extraordinary transformation of ordinary women. Their resilience, ambition, and survival instincts propel them into a world they never imagined. This story dives deep into friendship, betrayal, and power. And, we can’t wait for audiences to feel the adrenaline and emotion of this journey.”

The drama is the production of Excel Entertainment.