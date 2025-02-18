Salman Khan’s piercing gaze brings new ‘Sikandar’ poster to life

Since the announcement of Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ fans of Bollywood’s Bhaijaan can’t keep calm. Following a high-stakes teaser promising an adrenaline rush with pulse-pounding action, the makers have dropped a new poster featuring the star. Promising high-octane action with blazing guns, the film is going to release on Eid 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the makers dropped a tantalising poster featuring Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar.’ The poster is a close-up shot of the actor as his piercing and intense gaze does the talking. Salman exuded an aura of seriousness and fierceness with his gripping gaze, elevating the expectations from the film. Contrasting coloured lights of red and green light up the poster, enhancing the depth and the impact.

The accompanying caption reads, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us.”

Previously, the makers of ‘Sikandar’ dropped a riveting teaser creating significant buzz. The dark-toned teaser opened with Salman Khan walking through a room filled with masked guards with high-tech ammunition. As soon as the star is in the middle of the room, the menacing guards surround him from behind, ready to attack. However, Salman is unfazed as he knows over-powering them is a cakewalk for him. The actor declares, “Bahut log mere peeche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai. (Many people are after me, it’s just a matter of me turning around).”

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Joining Salman Khan in the film is ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa 2’ star Rashmika Mandanna. The fresh pairing is contributing significantly to the buzz around the film. Additionally, as per reports, Kajal Aggarwal is also a part of the actioner.

Meanwhile, the journey towards ‘Sikandar’ began back in March. Sajid Nadiadwala announced his monumental collaboration with Salman Khan for this project. Promising thrill, adrenaline-pumping action, and a complete dose of entertainment, the project is one of the most highly-awaited releases of 2025.