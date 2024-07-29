Vicky Kaushal shares Austria getaway photo taken by Katrina Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal is unwinding in Austria with wife Katrina Kaif following the release of his latest film, ‘Bad Newz’. The couple is enjoying a serene getaway at Mayrlife Altaussee resort, surrounded by picturesque landscapes.

On Sunday, Vicky treated fans to a glimpse of their retreat with a cozy Instagram photo. The candid shot, featuring him lounging on a sofa with a soft toy, was skillfully captured by Katrina herself. In his post, Vicky humorously praised Katrina’s emerging photography skills, captioning it, “Lazy Sunday and wife ke andaar ka photographer jaag gaya,” accompanied by the song ‘Tain Tain To To’.

Katrina, who recently celebrated her birthday in London, has also been sharing moments from their tranquil Austrian stay. She posted serene lake views and snapshots of healthy meals, expressing gratitude for the birthday wishes she received.

Amidst these leisurely moments, Katrina attended the screening of ‘Bad Newz’, supporting her husband’s latest cinematic endeavor. At a promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed ongoing pregnancy rumors about Katrina, dismissing them as speculation and reaffirming that they will share any “good news” with their fans when the time comes.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s film ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She has also lined up Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zara’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

As Vicky and Katrina enjoy their Austrian escape, their candid moments continue to captivate fans, offering glimpses into their personal and professional lives amidst the tranquility of the Alps.