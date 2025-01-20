Vicky Kaushal dazzles as Chhatrapati Sambhaji in ‘Chhaava’, new posters OUT

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for one of the most ambitious roles of his career, portraying the legendary Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the historical drama ‘Chhaava’.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the movie promises a compelling blend of history, action, and drama.

The first look of Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj was unveiled through a motion poster that exudes power and intensity.

Accompanied by the tagline, “Agni bhi who, Paani bhi who, Toofan bhi who, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh!”, the poster has set the tone for what audiences can expect from this epic saga.

The official trailer is going to release on January 22, 2025.

The film, based on Shivaji Sawant’s acclaimed Marathi novel ‘Chhaava’, delves into the life and legacy of Sambhaji Maharaj, showcasing his bravery, wisdom, and indomitable spirit.

Alongside Vicky Kaushal, the ‘Chhaava’ cast includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The journey of ‘Chhaava’ began in April 2023, with pre-production laying the groundwork for this grand project. Filming commenced in October 2023 and wrapped up in May 2024, promising a visual spectacle that does justice to the historical grandeur of the Maratha empire.

Adding to the film’s allure is its music, composed by the legendary A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The teaser for ‘Chhaava’ made its debut during preview screenings of ‘Stree 2’ and was later released on social media on August 19, 2024, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Initially planned for a December 2024 release, the film’s premiere was shifted to Valentine’s Day 2025.