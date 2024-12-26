Varun Dhawan shares first Christmas photo with daughter Lara

In a heartwarming Christmas moment, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal introduced their fans to their little bundle of joy, Lara, by sharing their first-ever family photo on social media.

The festive image, posted by Varun on Christmas 2024, marks a special milestone for the couple as they celebrate their first Christmas as parents.

The photo, taken in front of a beautifully adorned Christmas tree, captures the Dhawan family’s joy and togetherness.

While Varun and Natasha chose to keep their daughter’s face hidden, Lara looked adorable in a red frock, paired with cozy socks and a Santa-themed hairband. The couple kept it casual for the occasion, with Varun wearing red tracks and a white t-shirt, while Natasha opted for a chic all-white ensemble.

Adding to the warmth of the moment, Varun also held their pet dog, Joey, making it a perfect family picture.

Varun shared the picture with a sweet caption: “Me with my babies. Merry Christmas.” This gesture reflects the actor’s joy and gratitude as he embraces the joys of fatherhood.

The couple welcomed Lara in June 2024, and since then, their lives have been filled with the happiness of parenthood.

In interviews promoting his latest film ‘Baby John’, Varun opened up about his experience as a new father. He shared how fatherhood has shifted his perspective, particularly in his work.

“Even early in my career, I focused on creating content for kids. I want to make films that children can watch, enjoy, and smile at,” he said.

Varun also humorously shared his new life lessons as a father during a recent chat show appearance. “I used to get scolded by one woman before, but now I get scolded by two,” he laughed. “I’m learning how to burp her, how to swaddle her. Sometimes when she cries at night, I feel terrified. And even when I pretend to get up, Natasha is always ahead of me to soothe her.”

The couple had announced Lara’s arrival with a heartwarming Instagram post in June 2024. Varun shared a video featuring their pet dog, Joey, holding a placard that read, “Welcome Lil sis,” accompanied by a caption that read, “Our Baby Girl Is Here.”

On the professional front his latest action-packed film, ‘Baby John’, was released on Christmas Day. Additionally, Varun is gearing up for his upcoming project, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, where he will star alongside Janhvi Kapoor.