A day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s UK based sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanded CBI enquiry into the untimely demise of his brother, several B-town celebs have also offered their support to the cause.

Taking their respective social media handles, several Bollywood personalities stressed on CBI probe into the case.

Actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Sooraj Pancholi and Parineeti Chopra were among those who posted on social media calling for a CBI enquiry into Sushant’s death. The actor died by suicide on June 14.

In a video message posted on social media on Thursday, Sushant’s sister Shweta had said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai. Thank you (sic).”

Sushant’s former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande, also shared a similar message on Instagram. “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR,” she said, holding a placard.

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide. She has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year.

An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, against Rhea and her family members in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After a tussle between the Patna and Mumbai police, the Centre allowed for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

Friday, August 14, would mark two months since the actor’s demise, and since the netizens had started demanding CBI probe in the matter.