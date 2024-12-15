Diljit Dosanjh dedicates Chandigarh concert to chess champion Gukesh

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh recently dedicated his highly anticipated ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert in Chandigarh to India’s newest chess sensation, Gukesh Dommaraju, who made history as the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion. The concert, held on Saturday, was a celebration of Gukesh’s incredible achievement and his journey to the top.

In an emotional moment during the show, Diljit praised Gukesh for his relentless dedication and hard work from a young age. He spoke about the challenges one faces in life, emphasizing that overcoming these obstacles is key to achieving one’s dreams.

Sharing a video from the concert on Instagram, Diljit expressed his admiration for Gukesh, calling the event a tribute to the young chess prodigy’s success.

Gukesh, who defeated China’s Ding Liren in a nail-biting final game of the FIDE World Chess Championship, secured the title with a 7.5-6.5 victory. His triumph not only marked a personal milestone but also cemented his place in history as the youngest player to win the prestigious title.

The chess community celebrated his victory, and Gukesh received his World Championship trophy the following day, a moment of pride for the entire nation.

Diljit also lightened the mood by referencing a famous line from the blockbuster film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, where he humorously adapted the dialogue to say, “Saala nahi jhukega toh kya jija jhuk jayega,” drawing cheers from the audience.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dil-Luminati’ concert saw a notable presence of local dignitaries, including the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

However, the event was also marked by some controversy. The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) issued an advisory ahead of the concert, urging Diljit to avoid performing alcohol-themed songs like ‘Patiala Peg’, ‘5 Tara’, and ‘Case’. The advisory specifically cautioned against any songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

This followed a similar notice from the Telangana government earlier in November, which also advised Diljit to refrain from performing such songs during his live shows.