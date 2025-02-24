Urvashi Rautela’s birthday at Ind vs Pak match—Fans write, ‘First woman to do this!’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela had a memorable experience at the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai. As she cheered for Team India from the stands, the ‘Pagalpanti’ star also received an early birthday surprise at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The stadium staff presented her with a red cherry birthday cake, and she later shared a video on Instagram, thanking them for the sweet gesture.

Catch Urvashi Rautela’s birthday celebration video:

Fans, as always, had their own way of reacting. One witty comment read, “The first woman in the world to celebrate her birthday at an India vs Pakistan match.”

Urvashi, who turns 31 on February 25, 2025, is currently in the spotlight not just for her birthday but also for her latest film, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’. The action-packed entertainer, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has stormed into the ₹100 crore club.

Amidst the celebrations, rumors started circulating that Netflix had removed Urvashi’s scenes from ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ ahead of its OTT release. However, these claims turned out to be completely false. The film premiered on Netflix on February 21, exactly as it was shown in theaters—without any edits to Urvashi’s role, including her introduction scene and the ‘Dabibi Dibibi’ song.

Expressing her gratitude for the film’s phenomenal success, Urvashi shared, “I feel blessed to create history as the first outsider actress of 2025 to deliver a ₹100 crore blockbuster. The love and response from audiences have truly overwhelmed me.”

Directed by Bobby Kolli, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ also stars Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film’s music, composed by S Thaman, has also received good feedback.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios, ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ released in theaters on January 12, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival.