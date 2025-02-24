Anushka cheers as Virat Kohli’s century seals India’s win

Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass on the cricket field, and wife Anushka Sharma couldn’t be prouder! The Bollywood actress took to social media to shower love on her husband after he played a sensational unbeaten knock against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

In a high-stakes match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Kohli rose to the occasion yet again, smashing a stunning 100* off 111 balls. His innings, decorated with seven boundaries, anchored India’s chase and secured a memorable win.

Fans erupted in joy, and so did Anushka, who shared a picture of Virat flashing a thumbs-up.

Anushka and Virat have long been one of India’s most admired power couples. The duo tied the knot in a dreamy Italian wedding on December 11, 2017, and welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. Earlier this year, in February, they embraced parenthood again with the birth of their son, Akaay.

Despite their demanding careers, they’ve always supported each other’s achievements.

Kohli’s ton wasn’t just a match-winning effort—it was history in the making. With this century, he now boasts six centuries in ICC ODI events and has equaled the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most 50+ scores (23) in such tournaments.

His overall numbers in ODIs are staggering: 14,085 runs in 299 matches at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 half-centuries. When it comes to international cricket across all formats, he now has 27,503 runs in 547 games, surpassing Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter ever.

Kohli has always enjoyed batting against Pakistan, and this match was no exception. In 17 ODI encounters with them, he has now accumulated 778 runs at an impressive average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His highest score? A memorable 183.