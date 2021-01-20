Actress Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen essaying a role that has been inspired from real life, and says narrating the life of someone else on the screen is always a big responsibility.

Urvashi will be seen as the wife of Randeep Hooda’s character in the web series, Inspector Avinash. The thriller series is based on real events in the life of police officer Avinash Mishra.

“I play Poonam Mishra, wife of Randeep Hooda’s character. Biopics are a great challenge for actors — instead of creating a character from nothing, they have to portray a version of a real person on screen,” Urvashi said.

“Bringing someone else’s story to life is a big responsibility, but one that also helps a real life person’s story be told,” she added.

Talking about her preparation for the role, she said: “To get into the skin of the character, I have been hanging out with Poonam Mishra. I’ve been trying my level best to get as close to her personality and mannerisms as possible.”

“I’m wearing the same kind of bangles and sarees of her liking, basically trying to soak up the character to the best of my ability! I’m truly honoured to be playing her in the series because she, in my eyes, is the epitome of strength and courage. She has been a strong pillar of support to Avinash Mishra,” she added.

The web series also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.