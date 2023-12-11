Twinkle Khanna faces existential crisis on brink of turning 50

In a candid revelation, Twinkle Khanna, the well-known actress and author, recently bared her soul regarding her thoughts on aging as she approaches the milestone of turning 50. Khanna shared her introspective journey in her latest column for The Times of India, providing an insightful glimpse into her personal reflections on the concept of growing older.

The actress began by disclosing a surprising revelation from a routine blood test, which indicated a significant drop in her testosterone levels – a factor that triggered her contemplation on aging. Fondly recalling her spirited days in the 90s when she boasted about having more energy and wit than most men she encountered, Khanna humorously expressed how she now found herself grappling with diminishing energy levels and a dwindling arsenal of jokes.

Attempting to avoid the reality of her impending ‘big birthday,’ Khanna initially tried to ignore the approaching milestone. However, facing the inevitability, she decided to take a proactive approach by pre-emptively declaring her age as 50. To her amusement, her daughter corrected her, stating, “No, Mama, you are still 49,” adding a touch of familial humor to the situation.

Khanna then delved into a lighthearted yet thought-provoking exercise, sitting down with a calculator to create a rough timeline for the years ahead. Contemplating the finite nature of life, she subtracted the years already lived, factored in the time spent sleeping, and arrived at the realization that she had a mere 24 years left.

Finding solace in a famous dialogue with a philosophical undertone – “Babumoshai, Zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi” – Twinkle Khanna embraced the idea that life should be significant rather than merely long. She explored the anxiety surrounding turning 50, acknowledging the societal pressures on women and the challenges they face due to the emphasis on appearance. In contrast, she highlighted how men derive their self-esteem and power from attributes beyond physical appearance.

Twinkle Khanna’s candid and introspective narrative not only provides a glimpse into her personal journey but also sparks contemplation on the broader societal expectations and challenges associated with aging, particularly for women.