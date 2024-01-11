Twinkle Khanna shares unseen family photos and sisterly anecdote

Twinkle Khanna recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, treating her Instagram followers to a delightful peek into her cherished moments with her family, including sister, Rinke Khanna, and their late father, Rajesh Khanna. In a heartwarming post featuring both vintage and contemporary snapshots, Twinkle shared a heartfelt and humorous anecdote about the unique bond she shares with her sister.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The initial image in the post unveils a charming black-and-white photograph capturing the essence of their childhood. The frame encapsulates the two sisters, Twinkle and Rinke, alongside their father, the legendary Rajesh Khanna. The second photo, in stark contrast, showcases a more recent moment from their lives, presumably taken during a vacation. Rinke dons a stylish black hat paired with matching eye shades, complemented by a checkered shirt and blue denim. Meanwhile, Twinkle radiates elegance in a printed dress.

Accompanying the captivating visuals is a delightful narrative from Twinkle, offering a glimpse into their sibling dynamics. With a touch of self-deprecating humor, Twinkle confesses to being the taller of the two, humorously likening their relationship to the iconic characters Tom and Jerry or, depending on her weight at the time, Laurel and Hardy.

Amidst the lighthearted banter, Twinkle fondly recalls a memorable incident involving her sister’s prospective husband. With a mischievous twinkle in her eye, Twinkle recounts informing him that they had different fathers – hers being Vinod Khanna and Rinke’s being Rajesh Khanna – explaining their varying heights. Despite the jest, her sister wasn’t entirely amused, but Twinkle found the situation rather amusing.

Highlighting the depth of their bond, Twinkle goes on to express how, in times of trouble, Rinke is the first to stand by her side. She paints a vivid picture of their relationship, describing Rinke as a constant presence who reaches out every day, even if just for mundane conversations.

Twinkle poetically concludes by acknowledging that while Rinke may not be the sole oasis in her life’s desert, she is undoubtedly the reliable companion willing to share a metaphorical wide-brimmed hat, even if it’s just to throw some shade her way. The post captures not only the humor in their relationship but also the unwavering support and camaraderie that defines their sisterly bond.