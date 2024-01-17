Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for Twinkle Khanna on her graduation day

Akshay Kumar expressed heartfelt congratulations to his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on her graduation, sharing a touching note and a picture from her ceremony on Instagram.

Twinkle is dressed in a green saree beneath a black cape, and Akshay is wearing a black coat. The couple is seen in the picture grinning and holding each other.

Akshay acknowledged Twinkle’s ability to balance her studies, home, work, and family in his post, praising her dedication. Twinkle reflected on her experience and development while pursuing her Master’s in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths, University of London, in an Instagram post that included a video from her graduation day.

Twinkle, who is well-known for her best-selling novels, such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mrs. Funnybones, recently earned a master’s degree in fiction writing. After more than 20 years of marriage, the couple has two children: a daughter, Nitara, 11, and a son, Aarav, 21.

Akshay made a lighthearted reference back in 2022 when he mentioned dropping his wife off at the University of London when she was studying there. Among Twinkle’s literary accomplishments are works such as The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was just released.

Future plans call for Akshay Kumar to join Riteish Deshmukh in the star-studded ensemble of Welcome to the Jungle, the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru and Housefull 5, which opens in theatres on June 6, 2025.