Malayalam actress Honey Rose sues activist Rahul Easwar for cybercrime

Following the arrest of Kerala businessman Boby Chemmanur on a sexual harrasment complaint, Malayalam actress Honey Rose has now accused activist Rahul Easwar of allegedly orchestrating a cyber crime to trivialise the seriousness of her complaint and manipulate public opinion against her.

Honey Rose took to her Facebook handle and shared that she and her family have been enduring severe mental stress for which she holds Rahil Easwar responsible. The actress has filed the complaint at the Central Police Station, Ernakulam.

“Rahul Easwar, my family and I are going through a lot of mental stress. You are one of the main reasons for that. I filed a complaint against the blatant abuse that was made against me on a public platform. The police found my complaint to be valid and registered a case and the court remanded the person I filed the complaint against. All I have to do is file the complaint. The rest is up to the government, police and court. Rahul Easwar is planning an organized crime in cyberspace intending to distort the seriousness of my complaint and turn public opinion against me.” read the post.

The actress further said, “Rahul Easwar is the main reason behind the continuous threats I face through the media, including vulgar, double-meaning, and insulting comments aimed at me and my profession. His actions have consistently pushed me into severe mental agony and even driven me towards thoughts of suicide. These actions are deliberate attempts to tarnish my dignity as a woman. Rahul Easwar has repeatedly issued threats to harm me and insult my womanhood, both directly and through social media. He has also attempted to undermine my professional opportunities. Considering the extent of his actions, I am taking legal action against him.”

Popular Malayalam actress Honey Rose earlier filed a sexual harassment complaint against Boby Chemmanur. After the complaint, the businessman was taken into custody by Wayanad police on Wednesday.

According to officials, the complaint was lodged at the Ernakulam Central Police Station in Kochi.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the businessman under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act.