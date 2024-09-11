Tumbbad re-release: Delhiites give warm welcome to Sohum Shah

After Mumbai’s warm reception, Delhiites extended a hearty welcome to actor Sohum Shah during a special screening of the re-release of Tumbbad. The event was marked by excitement, as Shah greeted fans, posed for pictures, and took the opportunity to thank his supporters for their unwavering enthusiasm.

Fans eagerly gathered to meet Shah, creating a vibrant atmosphere that highlighted the lasting impact of Tumbbad. As the film returns to theaters, it’s clear that its eerie charm still resonates deeply with audiences. Shah expressed gratitude, acknowledging that their consistent love and support played a key role in the film’s revival. Despite the screening being two days away from its official release on September 13, over 6,000 tickets have already been sold, signaling the immense anticipation for the film.

Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad is a Hindi-language folk horror film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. It features Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as co-director. Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi wrote the film’s compelling story. Produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah, Tumbbad centers around the journey of Vinayak Rao, played by Sohum Shah himself.

The film’s haunting narrative, set against a backdrop of mythical folklore and greed, made it an instant hit. Tumbbad garnered critical acclaim for its stunning visuals, meticulously crafted production design, and atmospheric storytelling. It was a standout at the 64th Filmfare Awards, receiving eight nominations. It won three of them for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design. Moreover, it achieved the distinction of being the first Indian film to have screening in the Critics’ Week section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

Tumbbad’s eerie, gripping tale continues to capture the imagination of audiences even today. Performances by Jyoti Malshe and Anita Date-Kelkar complement Sohum Shah’s portrayal of the dark and mystical world of the film. As the re-release nears, it seems Tumbbad’s timeless appeal remains undiminished.