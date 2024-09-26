Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’ criticism

As Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ emerged as a blockbuster, it also made Triptii Dimri a national sensation. While she had previously garnered critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala,’ ‘Animal’ made her a crowd favourite. After being dubbed as the ‘National Crush’ of the country, the actress went on to sign back-to-back titles. Recently, Dimri opened up about her role in the film and broke her silence on the criticism surrounding it.

For the unversed, ‘Animal’ received mixed reactions from netizens. While it emerged as one of the biggest box office films, it received severe backlash from critics and several viewers. The film garnered criticism for its misogynistic tone and glorification of violence and abuse.

During her appearance at the India Today Mumbai conclave, Triptii Dimri opened up about her role and addressed the criticism. Talking about her reason for doing the role, she said, “For me, I don’t like staying in my comfort zone. With Bulbbul and Qala, I found that comfort, and while I love drama, being on those sets always energised me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging.”

Moreover, she added, “As an actor, it’s important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it’s both scary and challenging. That’s exactly how I felt when Sandeep Sir explained Zoya’s character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different.”

When probed to address the criticism surrounding the film, Triptii talked about the creative liberty films allow. She said, “I would approach Zoya’s character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades—good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime.”

Meanwhile, ‘Animal’ became one of the biggest films of the year, boasting an impressive lifetime collection. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. A sequel titled ‘Animal Park’ is under production. On the other hand, Triptii’s next is ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkumar Rao.