Triptii Dimri heads off to face her ‘biggest fear”

As the saying goes, ‘We’re only as strong as our biggest fear’. Following the same, actress Triptii Dimri geared up to face her ‘biggest fear’.

She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself in scuba gear. It seems like the ‘Animal’ actress is scared of scuba diving.

“Heading out to face my biggest fear”, she captioned the photo.

Her Insta stories also include a picture of a breathtaking view of water and sunset.

Triptii further shared an image of herself on the boat. She was seen in a white sleeveless top and black cap, accompanied by black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Triptii’s rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant also took to his Insta Stories and dropped a string of similar photographs of the beautiful sunset amidst water. He wrote, “Liberary, March 2025″.

It looks like Triptii and Sam are vacationing together. However, the location of their latest trip is yet to be known.

Triptii celebrated her 31st birthday on February 23, 2025. Sharing a sneak peek into her birthday celebration, she revealed that she ‘couldn’t have asked for a better birthday’.

The ‘Qala’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a handful of pictures and clips from her birthday celebrations, which included her cutting the cake, spending time with her rumored beau Sam, and enjoying some peaceful moments in nature with her friends.

“Surrounded by love ..laughter and nature’s beauty.. Couldn’t have asked for a better birthday.. Thank you for all the warm wishes and love”, Triptii captioned the post.

Work-wise, Triptii has been roped in for the much-awaited sequel, “Dhadak 2”. She will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, the sequel has been presented by Zee Studios, along with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

Over and above this, she also has Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming drama in her kitty. The movie will mark Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood debut.