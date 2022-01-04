The trailer for ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ casts a light on the dramatic love story of the 1970s

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming series ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ unveiled the trailer of the drama that will be shown next year. The trailer features a sneak peek at the golden era of the 1970s.

The novel follows the journey of an aspiring filmmaker who becomes entangled in an extramarital affair with an eccentric superstar who changes his life forever; his marriage to his first love spirals as he is torn between two worlds.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri star in the web series produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios.

Tahir said: “When I was narrated the script of this unique love story, I was instantly gripped by how layered, Shankar, the character is. What drew me to the part was the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life.

“Shankar blurs the lines between a vulnerable romantic and an authoritative rebel. Playing him was a complex emotional roller coaster but most of all it was a whole lot of fun.”

Shankar, Amna, and Anju are the main characters in this story, which explores complicated human relationships between adults and the varying shades of love.

Produced by Vishesh Entertainment in association with Mahesh Bhatt, Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, and Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about the show, director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj said: “An attempt to bring out complex human emotions, based in the Golden Era of the film industry: the glorious 70’s. Recreating this world amidst today’s testing times, was nothing short of miraculous, and this wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of all those at Jio Studios.”

Her reaction after being picked for ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’, Amala Paul’s Bollywood debut, can be seen in the video below.

“When I received a call from Vishesh Entertainment to play this character, my reaction was, ‘Wow! Do I actually resemble a Bollywood superstar from the 70s?’ I was ecstatic; a feeling I cannot put into words but at the same time there is a huge sense of responsibility.”

Talking about her character, she said: “The character of this Bollywood diva had a fierce and unapologetic personality; to translate that kind of energy on-screen was challenging. It was like a game of imagination, but I did a lot of research. It was surely an enriching experience.”

The actor said of her character.

“Anju’s simplicity is her strength. Getting into the skin of her character was a learning experience for me. Her life and the times in which she lived are both so different from mine”.

“She is extremely resilient and the reason why the family sticks together. I was amazed with her empathetic nature and capacity to forgive. It’s not easy being a homemaker and the emotional backbone of the family. It gave me a new perspective on things,” she added.

Aabhas and Shreyas will compose the music and Rekha Bhardwaj, Vishal Mishra, Javed Ali, and Ash King will sing mellifluous tracks for the series.

Voot Select premieres ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ on January 13.

(With inputs from IANS)