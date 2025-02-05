‘Toofan’ song: Vicky Kaushal and AR Rahman set to ignite ‘Chhaava’ release

Vicky Kaushal has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a new track from his upcoming historical action film ‘Chhaava’. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actor shared an exciting glimpse of the song titled ‘Toofan’, composed by none other than the legendary A.R. Rahman.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Vicky posted a striking black-and-white photo with Rahman, hinting at the storm of energy that’s about to hit. His caption read, “A storm is coming! #TOOFAN #ChhaavaOnFeb14.”

This announcement comes just days after the launch of ‘Jaane Tu’, the first track from ‘Chhaava’, which received a warm reception from fans. The song was unveiled during a music event in Hyderabad, where Vicky made a special appearance.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, currently recovering from a leg injury, also attended the event, making her appearance in a wheelchair.

‘Chhaava’ is directorial of Laxman Utekar and features a powerhouse cast, with Vicky Kaushal portraying the iconic Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film delves into the courageous reign of Sambhaji Maharaj, beginning with his coronation in 1681, showcasing his bravery and leadership during a turbulent period in Indian history. Alongside Vicky, the film stars Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role.

During the film’s promotional campaign in Jaipur, Vicky opened up about the intense preparation that went into playing the historical figure.

“A biopic requires a lot of preparation, not just from the actor, but the entire team. It’s challenging to bring a different era to life, especially with a big budget like this. We’ve worked hard to make it as realistic as possible,” he explained.

His preparation included physical training, action choreography, bodybuilding, and extensive research into the history of the period.