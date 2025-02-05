Rajkumar Hirani almost scrapped ‘PK’ over shocking similarity to another film

Director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed a surprising challenge he faced while working on his hit film ‘PK’.

During an appearance on senior trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast, ‘Game Changers’, Hirani opened up about the creative journey behind the film and the pressure to keep ideas fresh and unique.

Rajkumar Hirani, who has made a name for himself with films like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’ and ‘3 Idiots’, shared that the team was initially thrilled with the unique concept they had come up with for ‘PK’.

“We were very happy that we had written a unique idea that was nowhere else,” Hirani recalled. The excitement was short-lived, however, when someone pointed out that the storyline bore a striking resemblance to another film.

The director’s team watched the other movie and were shocked to find similar themes. “If we made this, people would say it’s copied,” he admitted, expressing their concern.

For a month, the team wrestled with how to proceed. Just as doubts began to settle in, Hirani’s co-writer, Abhijat Joshi, came up with a fresh take: What if the character PK, played by Aamir Khan, was on a quest to find God and files a court case in his search?

Hirani was immediately intrigued by the idea, thinking it offered a unique direction. “Let’s develop it,” he said.

But the hurdles didn’t stop there. The team soon discovered that another film, ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, was exploring a similar concept. Hirani and his team had to discard their latest idea.