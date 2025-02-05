Deepika Padukone’s iconic ‘Ghoomar’ in ‘Padmaavat’: 66 twirls in a 30 kg lehenga

Seven years after its release, ‘Padmaavat’ continues to captivate audiences, with the film’s iconic moments still fresh in the minds of viewers. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film tells the epic story of Rani Padmavati, portrayed by Deepika Padukone, and her battle against the invader Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh. As the movie is set to make a grand return to theaters on February 6, 2025, fans are looking back at one of its most memorable highlights: Deepika Padukone’s unforgettable performance in the song “Ghoomar.”

The elaborate dance sequence, which showcases Deepika as Rani Padmavati performing the traditional Rajasthani ‘ghoomar’ dance, became an instant hit.

What makes this moment even more remarkable is the fact that Deepika executed a staggering 66 twirls in the song. But it wasn’t just her flawless dancing that left a lasting impact.

The actress wore a 30 kg lehenga, designed by Rimple Narula, valued at around Rs 30 lakh, along with intricate jewelry.

Deepika herself has spoken about the immense preparation involved in shooting “Ghoomar,” describing it as one of the most demanding sequences she has ever filmed.

“Shooting the Ghoomar song was incredibly difficult, with the grandeur of the set and the amount of effort that went into making it,” she recalled.

The emotional journey of the song was equally powerful for Deepika. She described feeling as if the spirit of Padmavati had entered her body during the first shot of the dance.

“It was for the Ghoomar song that I truly became Padmaavat for the first time,” she shared. “I remember walking onto set for that first shot, and as I reached my mark, a chill ran through my body. It felt as if the soul of Padmavati had entered me. That sensation stayed with me, and it still lingers.”