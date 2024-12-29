Tina Ahuja, Govinda’s daughter, faces backlash for period cramps comments

Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood actor Govinda, has found herself at the center of a heated debate after making controversial remarks about period cramps.

In a recent interview on Hauterrfly’s podcast, where she appeared alongside her mother, Sunita Ahuja, Tina shared her thoughts on women’s health, particularly the issue of menstrual pain.

Tina claimed that girls in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi talk about period cramps more frequently, which, according to her, causes others to psychologically experience the discomfort.

She suggested that women in smaller towns, such as those in Punjab, often don’t even notice significant changes like menopause, implying that the awareness and discussions in larger cities may be exaggerating the issue.

“I’ve stayed mostly in Chandigarh, and I see this discussion mainly among girls from Bombay and Delhi. Half of the problem is psychological. People talk about cramps so much that even those who don’t experience them start to feel they do,” Tina Ahuja remarked.

The actress also shared her personal approach to health, claiming that her traditional lifestyle, including a diet rich in ghee and a focus on sleep, helps her avoid hormonal issues like period cramps and back pain. Tina emphasized that many women suffer due to extreme dieting, which she believes contributes to their discomfort.

Her comments, however, have sparked significant backlash online. Many social media users have accused her of being insensitive to the struggles women face during their menstrual cycles. Critics argue that Tina’s privileged perspective, shaped by her lifestyle and upbringing, overlooks the real pain and challenges many women experience.

On the other hand, Tina’s mother, Sunita Ahuja, supported her daughter’s views, suggesting that a healthy, traditional lifestyle could help prevent such issues.

Tina Ahuja, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2015 film ‘Second Hand Husband’, has also appeared in music videos and web series.