Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff showcased his perfectly chiseled body on social media on Sunday.

Tiger posted the picture on Instagram, where he posed in the pool. He is seen wearing red swimming shorts and is shirtless. The actor is seen showcasing his perfect washboard abs and muscles in the picture.

“If every sunday could be like (sun emoji) (wave emoji)” Tiger wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama “Ganapath”. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his debut film Heropanti, an action film that was released in 2014. The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, “Student Of The Year 2”.