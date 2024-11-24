THIS was the first song Ranbir Kapoor played for daughter Raha

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Ranbir Kapoor delighted the audience with a touching revelation about his daughter Raha.

Speaking during a special session with filmmaker Rahul Rawail, the actor celebrated the centenary of his legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, and shared a glimpse of his personal life.

Ranbir revealed that the first song he introduced to Raha was the classic Raj Kapoor track ‘”Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar”‘ from the 1959 film ‘Anari’.

“This song is my anthem, my favorite. The lyrics are simple yet profound, offering a beautiful philosophy to live by. It felt natural to share that with Raha,” he said.

The timeless melody, sung by Mukesh and composed by Shankar-Jaikishan with lyrics by Shailendra, is a cornerstone of Indian cinema. Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, ‘Anari’ starred Raj Kapoor and Nutan, and its music continues to resonate across generations.

IFFI 2024, which kicked off on November 20, is a global celebration of cinema featuring 180 films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres and 43 Asian premieres. This year’s festival also pays tribute to the 100th birth anniversaries of four icons of Indian cinema: Raj Kapoor, singer Mohammed Rafi, Telugu superstar Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and director Tapan Sinha.

The festival, running until November 28, has been a hub for cinephiles, offering a blend of nostalgia and new cinematic experiences.