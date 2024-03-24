This is how Ajay Devgn impressed ‘Maidaan’ director

Filmmaker “Maidaan director reveals initial doubts about Ajay Devgn’s casting, praises actor’s transformative portrayal of Syed Abdul Rahim. Discover Devgn’s remarkable shift in performance.” has opened up about his initial doubts regarding actor Ajay Devgn’s suitability for the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in their upcoming film “Maidaan.” The movie, which also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, delves into the inspiring life of Rahim, a figure who brought glory to India through football. Produced by Boney Kapoor, “Maidaan” promises to be a compelling cinematic experience.

In a recent interview ‘Maidaan’ director admitted that he initially struggled to envision Devgn in the role, as the actor’s iconic portrayal of the tough-as-nails cop in “Singham” had overshadowed his perception. However, Sharma’s reservations dissipated as he witnessed Devgn’s transformation during the script narration process.

Describing the remarkable shift in Devgn’s demeanor, Sharma noted that the actor left his star persona behind when he stepped onto the set, fully embodying the essence of Syed Abdul Rahim. “His performance in the film is incredible,” Sharma affirmed, emphasizing Devgn’s dedication to the character.

Recalling their early discussions, Sharma revealed how Devgn’s commitment to portraying Rahim went beyond mere dialogue delivery or physical appearance. The actor immersed himself in the character, adopting subtle nuances such as a relaxed posture and attire befitting a coach from the era.

Sharma praised Devgn’s willingness to embrace the director’s vision, even when it meant reducing his character’s dialogue or relinquishing control over wardrobe choices. “He was completely on board with my ideas and vision of the character,” Sharma recounted, highlighting Devgn’s collaborative spirit.

In a poignant moment of solidarity, Devgn assured Sharma that they shared the same creative wavelength, demonstrating a rare humility and professionalism. “Please go ahead, we are on the same page,” Devgn affirmed, cementing their partnership in bringing Syed Abdul Rahim’s inspiring story to the screen.

As anticipation mounts for the release of “Maidaan,” audiences can look forward to witnessing Ajay Devgn’s transformative performance, one that transcends the boundaries of his iconic past roles and embodies the spirit of a true Indian hero.