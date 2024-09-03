The Buckingham Murders trailer: Kareena dives into detective role

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to enthrall audiences once again with her compelling new project, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which just released its trailer.

Following her recent work on ‘Crew’, Khan takes on a gripping role in this thriller, which has just unveiled its trailer to much anticipation.

On Tuesday, the trailer for ‘The Buckingham Murders’ was officially launched in Mumbai, with Kareena Kapoor Khan joined by director Hansal Mehta and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor. The event showcased a tantalizing glimpse into the film’s plot, revealing Khan in the intense role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a detective grappling with personal grief while pursuing a chilling case involving a child murderer.

The trailer provides a peek into Khan’s multifaceted performance as she delves into the complexities of her character, balancing her professional duties with her own emotional turmoil. The actress shared the trailer on her Instagram account, announcing the film’s release date with the message, “Trailer out now. #TheBuckinghamMurders in cinemas on 13th September.”

The film features an ensemble cast including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is a production of Mahana Films and TBM Films, with Balaji Telefilms presenting. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan herself are producers.

Variety reports that the plot centers around Jasmeet Bhamra, portrayed by Khan, a detective who, after losing her own child, investigates the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The story unfolds as she navigates through a labyrinth of secrets, uncovering hidden motives in a tight-knit community where nearly everyone becomes a suspect.

In a recent interview with Variety, Khan revealed that her role took inspiration from Kate Winslet’s acclaimed performance in the HBO series ‘Mare of Easttown’. Khan expressed her admiration for Winslet’s portrayal, noting, “I love ‘Mare of Easttown’, and when Hansal approached me, I was eager to take on a role in a similar vein. We’ve adapted some elements to fit our story, drawing inspiration from Winslet’s detective character.”

‘The Buckingham Murders’ will hit theaters on September 13, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for audiences.

In addition to this project, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also gearing up for her role in Meghna Gulzar’s forthcoming film, ‘Daayra’. She will further appear in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film, ‘Singham Again’, which stars a stellar lineup including Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. This film marks the third installment in the popular ‘Singham’ franchise, following the successes of ‘Singham’ (2011) and ‘Singham Returns’ (2014).

With such a diverse range of roles on the horizon, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to capture the imagination of audiences, reinforcing her status as one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.